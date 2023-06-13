Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy.

The Foyle MLA was commenting after being re-elected as Chair of the Assembly’s All Party Group on Mental Health with colleague Ciara Ferguson elected as Treasurer.

Speaking to the Journal, Pádraig Delargy outlined his priorities over the coming year:

“Our core objective is to look at the immediate mental health needs and also to plan for longer term policy. Crucial to this is cross party support - this is an issue which impacts every community and every household in the north. And that is why I have made it a priority to encourage cross party representation on the officer board of the group.

“I’m really honoured to be voted by my colleagues to serve another year as chair and will continue to work together with all parties and MLAs to deliver the best possible services for mental health.

“Last year I set out a two year plan to complete a full inquiry into putting Mental Health onto the school curriculum. This was based on my experience as a primary school teacher, recognising the needs of young people in an increasingly challenging climate.

“We’re lucky to have such amazing schools in Derry that are proactive, engaged and willing to go above and beyond for their pupils. This is, of course, bolstered by the work of a myriad of community & voluntary organisations.

“However not all schools place as much priority on this key issue as is required. Legislatively, there is a responsibility on us as elected representatives to remedy that and to ensure that each and every child has the best possible start in life.”

The Foyle assembly member noted that significant progress has been made but much more was needed.

“We’ve heard from a range of organisations and individuals from schools to teacher training colleges to psychiatrists. In all our work we’ve ensured that it’s led by the professionals - by the people who are working in our schools and with our young people rather than solely having input from politicians.

“The process has also given a voice to young people themselves to ensure it is peer led and has the buy in of a new generation.

“This is another key reason why we need an Assembly and an Executive and an end to one party’s blockade that is holding up progress on many of these issues. Despite that, it is my determination that this group is as productive as possible and that the groundwork is done to prepare the legislative path to roll this out in schools across the north.

“At present, we’re looking at international models of best practice. In the future I want other regions to be following our lead. Our children need and deserve the very best and the onus is on all elected representatives to be leaders in their respective communities to help deliver that.