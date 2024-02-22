Derry MLA urges Irish and British governments to progress Derry addiction services
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Foyle MLA was commenting after raising the issue with Stormont Minister health minister Robin Swann.
He said: “It is over four years now since New Decade New Approach set out a commitment to provide additional funding for addiction services in Derry.
“Shortly after he came into post, I raised this with the health minister who has now replied to confirm that his department is finalising work on a needs-based assessment of substance use and related services in the Western Health & social Care Trust area. While that is at least progress, it is also over four years since New Decade New Approach and we need to see these commitments delivered on.
“I am calling on the minister and both governments to expedite this work because delays will only result in further suffering for those who need these services.”
Mr Delargy said there must also be a renewed focus on north-south co-operation to address the “glaring anomaly which is restricting access to addiction treatment” in the north west.
“It is simply ludicrous that people from Derry who need to access treatment in Donegal can only do so if they pay private fees whereas those from across the south can avail of free treatment through the HSE’s Social Inclusion funding,” he said, adding:
“The departments need to work together on a North South basis to ensure that adequate funding is secured, and treatment is available based on need.”