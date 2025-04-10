Derry MLA welcomes commitment to reinstate cross-border healthcare scheme
Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said he wanted to see the scheme reintroduced to help cut waiting lists.
Mr Durkan said his party has continually campaigned for the scheme to be re-introduced since it was closed in 2022 due to funding issues.
The MLA for Foyle said: “The cross-border health scheme, first introduced by the EU, helped thousands of people from both sides of the border access timely care in locations that suited their needs. It was deeply regrettable that the scheme was allowed to end in 2022 due to a lack of funding and the absence of an Executive, depriving people of vital care as waiting lists continued to grow.
“From the day and hour this scheme ended the SDLP has been campaigning for its return and I welcome the commitment from the Minister this week. We also share concerns that under the previous scheme patients had to pay upfront for their treatment and were then reimbursed. Any new scheme must address this imbalance.
“We need to see a fund established that allows anyone who needs this scheme to avail of treatment, healthcare must be based on need and not ability to pay. Ultimately, it’s the department that pays for this care so it makes no sense to exclude people from the off.”
He added: “Any move that gets people off waiting lists is positive and I hope the Minister’s Executive colleagues will assist him in delivering this measure ‘at pace’.”
