Derry mother: 152 calls to be told ‘no appointments’ at doctors

In experiences echoed by others, the woman spoke of the challenges facing those seeking help with a mental health emergency or needing general health attention.

"Trying to gain access to a GP in Derry at the minute is ridiculous," she said. "Recently I had problems with my own mental health I rang the health centre 152 to finally get through and be told there were no more appointments left on that day. I explained I was really struggling with my mental health and was told I would have to ring back the next day and try to get an appointment.

"I asked if I could even speak to a mental health nurse but was told this was ‘not appropriate’. I tried the next day and could not get an appointment then either."

The Department of Health said it recognised the frustration of those having difficulty trying to access frontline services.

The woman wrote a complaint to the practice manager and "eventually” spoke to a GP". She also listed the hurdles she has experienced while trying to get mental health assistance for her teenage child.

She added: "So many older people will not persist to try to get an appointment with their GP when they have to ring over 150 times to try to get through to a receptionist. This system has to change - whatever it takes."

The Department of Health has said it is taking action to address the root causes of issues within Primary Care following "historic underinvestment” which has left the system “struggling to meet ever-growing demand".

Health Minister Robin Swann.

The Department said work undertaken has included increasing the number of GP training places in the north to an all-time high of 121 and providing an additional £1.5m to support continued staff recruitment to the MDT model.

This is on top of a newly announced £5.5m support package to "strengthen GP services through the winter period".

"This funding will help Practices to recruit GPs in traditionally hard to recruit areas; boosting their capacity to meet the demand from their patients and helping to relieve some of the pressure in the system. Funding of £680k will also be targeted to the GP Crisis Response and Improvement Team, which provides support to Practices who are experiencing difficulty."

Doctors have repeatedly spoken of the mammoth pressures they are facing, warning that there are nowhere near enough doctors and many are feeling burnt out.

Healthcare. File photo (Picture Andrei Tsalko - Fotolia)

Speaking about GP access issues, the DoH spokesperson said a telephone consultation model has resulted in the majority of patients get same-day access, but added: “It is recognised that some patients have experienced issues with accessing their GP by telephone, and also that there is a need for uniformity and consistency in the service across Northern Ireland.

"GP Practices in Northern Ireland are responsible for providing their own telephony systems. The Department of Health has made significant investment of £1.7m in 2020/21 and 2021/22 to facilitate practices to improve their telephony systems, and to enable them to recruit additional staff to operate the service.

“The Department is aware that some patients are experiencing difficulties in relation to access to GP services and understands the frustration this can cause. The Department has established a Working Group to explore issues around access to GP services, including demand for services, limitations of infrastructure, and staffing and resourcing issues. The Working Group will also consider how technology can be better used to provide improved access in a standardised way across Northern Ireland. The Working Group will propose actions to be taken in the short, medium and long term to improve access for patients.”

Meanwhile the NI patient advocacy service, The Patient and Client Council (PCC) has received 22 calls from March to September 2022, the majority from people ‘experiencing difficulty accessing an appointment to see a GP and in particular, difficulty getting through on GP telephone systems to make an appointment’.

A spokesperson confirmed to the Journal: “Concern regarding access to GPs and primary care continues to be a concern raised through our advocacy and engagement work.

"In response to the concerns, raised by members of the public, the PCC has been providing advocacy on an individual basis. PCC understands that there are pressures across Northern Ireland on GP and Primary Care services due to a backlog caused by the pandemic, staffing and funding issues.

"The PCC continue to have conversations and engaged directly with the British Medical Association (BMA) and Royal College of General Practitioners NI (RCGPNI) to highlight the issues the public are facing. We continue to engage in this work to achieve co-created solutions shaped by both Patients and Healthcare Professionals.

"In terms of issues of concerns raised, people have contacted us with specific concerns around accessing GP appointments, communication issues with GP practice, being removed from GP list and issues registering with a GP practice.”

The role of the PCC is to represent the interests of the public; promote the involvement of the public; provide assistance (by way of representation or otherwise) to individuals making or intending to make a complaint relating to health and social care; promote the provision of advice and information by HSC bodies to the public about the design, commissioning and delivery of services; undertake research into the best methods and practices for consulting and engaging the public.

“The PCC operates an Advocacy Service to support the public through formal and informal processes in relation to issues/concerns they may have with Health and Social Care. Our advocacy and support begins with the first point of entry to the PCC, which can often involve the provision of advice and information to the public over the phone or via email.”

