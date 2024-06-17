Derry nurses honoured at Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several talented nurses from Derry have been honoured with awards at the recent Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year Awards 2024, held at the Culloden Hotel, Holywood.

They include Teresa Frazer, who won the Learning in Practice Award, sponsored by the Open University; Aneica Duffy, who jointly won the CNO Rising Star Awards, sponsored by the Department of Health and April Canning, who was was runner up in the Student Award.

Teresa, who is Practice Educator in the Western Trust, has been integral to the rebuilding and stabilisation of the Trust’s trauma and orthopaedics service.

Closed for two years, the ward had 19 registered nursing vacancies when it reopened. A key element in rebuilding the staffing was the recruitment of internationally educated nurses who have been supported by Teresa throughout their journey.

John D’Arcy, The Open University, Teresa Frazer, winner of the Learning in Practice Award sponsored by The Open University and Rita Devlin, Director, RCN Northern Ireland. Pictures: Simon Graham

Her nominator said: “Teresa is constantly available to staff in the team to address their learning and other professional development needs.”

The judging panel commended Teresa’s passion and enthusiasm, and for promoting safe and effective nursing care.

Aneica Duffy works in a busy surgical ward in Altnagelvin Hospital, providing a high standard of care to patients and supporting other staff and students.

In addition, she is a proud advocate for the stoma community.

Mary Frances McManus, Department of Health, Emma Parker and Aneica Duffy, joint winners of the CNO Rising Star Award and Rita Devlin, Director of RCN Northern Ireland.

Through her own journey with ill health, she has made a difference for others who have a stoma, sharing her experiences with patients, offering advice and reassurance and has established a local support group for patients which she runs in her own time.

Recently, Aneica has become involved with Queen’s University in providing education on her lived experience with inflammatory bowel disease and stoma care.

Her nominator said: “Aneica is a credit to the nursing profession. She always looks after patients to a high standard and is passionate about doing so. For a woman who is less than two years qualified, she is making a huge difference to all her patients but, in particular, to those with IBD and stomas.”

April Canning is a final year student nurse at Ulster University.

Rita Devlin, Director, RCN Northern Ireland, April Canning, runner-up in the Student Award sponsored by Queen’s University, Belfast and Professor Donna Fitzsimons, Queen’s University, Belfast. Picture: Simon Graham

April was nominated for her involvement in a variety of projects ranging from caring for people living with cancer and learning disabilities to being a peer mentor for an international student from Nigeria.

The judging panel commended April’s academic excellence and outstanding overall contribution as a student nurse while her nominator described April as ‘person-centred, engaging, enthusiastic and an amazing role model for peers and colleagues’

Additionally, Brendan McGrath, Assistant Director in the Western Trust, was runner up in the Directors of Nursing Award.

Brendan was nominated for his leading role regionally and locally in reducing reliance on off-contract nursing agencies.

Laura Mitchell from Donemana was runner-up in the Public Health Award, sponsored by the Public Health Agency. The area served by the Western Trust includes many of the most deprived communities in Northern Ireland. In her role as a child health assistant in the Western Trust, Laura works with families and communities to address these inequalities and has facilitated various initiatives to reduce isolation and loneliness for new mothers.

A representative of ‘Minding Mums’ described Laura as “an invaluable help and support to our project and a credit to her team” while her nominator said that: “The success of these groups can be attributed to Laura’s kind and caring nature, making everyone feel welcome.