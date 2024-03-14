Over the past 18months, Foyle Obon, a unique arts organisation based in Derry, have been working with Ulster University on a project to study the effects of team drumming on people's mental health and wellbeing.

Foyle Obon Artistic Director and Taiko teacher, Fiona Umetsu, tells The Journal: “The results of this have been overwhelmingly positive.

"We have been teaching the art of Japanese Taiko drumming in the community here since 2014, once you have seen and heard it you will never forget it. We always knew it had amazing benefits to those who take part but now we have the academic research to prove it.

“Since Covid we have been increasingly aware of the need for early interventions to support the Health Service.

"In 2020, we were approached by a programme for patients with high BMI. Taiko was identified as an arts activity with excellent physical, emotional and mental health protective factors and they wished to include it in their programme of therapies and counselling.

“The project was a huge success, and was the impetus for our application to the Department of Health's Mental Health Fund in 2022, to study how a long term programme of weekly team taiko drumming classes could improve participants overall mental health.”

Foyle Obon secured funding in 2022 to collaborate with Ulster University, which aimed to explore and evaluate the impact of a long-term programme of regular taiko drumming classes, coupled with participation in a local community arts festival, on mental health and wellbeing post-COVID pandemic.

The collaboration resulted in an academic research report led by Dr Grainne McAnee from Ulster University, the results of which will be revealed in full on 26 March.

Speaking ahead of the event, participants have attested to the “emotional and physical benefits” experienced.

One participant said: "Taiko, and the values that come with it have a host of benefits, not just physically but emotionally for people with mental health problems. It is a few hours a week where my mind literally calms.”

Foyle Obon has been ‘harnessing the transformative power of Japanese Taiko Drumming for mental and physical wellbeing’ since 2014. It is ‘dedicated to enhancing mental and physical wellbeing through the infectious rhythms and captivating, inclusive practice of taiko drumming.’

Fiona explains: “The inherent social and interactive nature of taiko drumming contributes to its effectiveness in positively impacting physical health, relieving stress, increasing focus, and building confidence.

“The Arts Council of Northern Ireland emphasises the essential role arts and culture play in supporting well-being, recovery, and addressing major health and social care challenges, particularly in mental health. The emerging concept of social prescribing of arts programs as interventions is gaining traction as a tool to alleviate pressure on healthcare services.