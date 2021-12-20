Derry police deliver Winter Warmer packs to those in need

Officers from Waterside Neighbourhood Team have been working with community groups to identify those who would benefit from a Winter Warmer Pack.

By Staff Reporter
Monday, 20th December 2021, 10:00 am
One of the local community groups which has been helping to identify those who would benefit from a Winter Warmer Pack.

Sergeant Garry Lynn explains: “As we come into the colder months and darker nights, these packs help those during a time when the cost of heating our homes is getting higher. The packs contain a hat, scarf, blanket, gloves and a thermal mug. We have also added some leaflets to inform the local community around simple home security measures and advice on cold callers.

“The team have been out delivering the packs throughout the Waterside area over the past week with the assistance of our Crime Prevention Officer who was instrumental in getting this community effort up and running. We have really enjoyed speaking to our local residents and we plan to deliver more packs over the next few weeks.”

A Winter Warmer pack being delivered at Eglinton
An officer handing over a pack at the Enagh Youth Forum
