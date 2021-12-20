Derry police deliver Winter Warmer packs to those in need

Sergeant Garry Lynn explains: “As we come into the colder months and darker nights, these packs help those during a time when the cost of heating our homes is getting higher. The packs contain a hat, scarf, blanket, gloves and a thermal mug. We have also added some leaflets to inform the local community around simple home security measures and advice on cold callers.

“The team have been out delivering the packs throughout the Waterside area over the past week with the assistance of our Crime Prevention Officer who was instrumental in getting this community effort up and running. We have really enjoyed speaking to our local residents and we plan to deliver more packs over the next few weeks.”