News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV

Derry posted third highest ophthalmic spend at £13.90

Derry and Strabane had the third highest primary care ophthalmic spend in the North per head of population last year at £13.90.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 15:14 BST

Only Ards & North Down (£13.90) and Fermanagh & Omagh (£13.70) posted higher figures.

A newly-published Family Practitioner Services General Ophthalmic Statistics for Northern Ireland 2022/23 report shows there were 14.5 ophthalmic practices per 100,000 people in Derry and Strabane. The average for the North was 14 per 100,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Derry and Strabane 88.6% of the population is within three miles of an ophthalmic practice.

Derry and Strabane had the third highest primary care ophthalmic spend in the North per head of population last year at £13.90. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images)Derry and Strabane had the third highest primary care ophthalmic spend in the North per head of population last year at £13.90. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images)
Derry and Strabane had the third highest primary care ophthalmic spend in the North per head of population last year at £13.90. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images)
Most Popular
Read More
Derry posts highest rate for dental fillings, crowns and extractions for adults ...
Related topics:DerryNorthStrabaneStatisticsOmagh