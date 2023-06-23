Derry posted third highest ophthalmic spend at £13.90
Derry and Strabane had the third highest primary care ophthalmic spend in the North per head of population last year at £13.90.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 15:14 BST
A newly-published Family Practitioner Services General Ophthalmic Statistics for Northern Ireland 2022/23 report shows there were 14.5 ophthalmic practices per 100,000 people in Derry and Strabane. The average for the North was 14 per 100,000.
In Derry and Strabane 88.6% of the population is within three miles of an ophthalmic practice.