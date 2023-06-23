Derry posts highest rate for dental fillings, crowns and extractions for adults and children
This represented a 42 per cent increase from 157 per 100,000 in 2021/22.
In total 11,584 children had dental treatment in the Derry and Strabane area, according to its newly released Family Practitioner Services General Dental Statistics for Northern Ireland 2022/23.
Derry and Strabane also posted the highest rate of adults treated for fillings, crowns or extractions over the year with 295 per 100,000. This was an increase of 18 per cent from 250 per 100,000 in 2021/22.
Derry and Strabane was well ahead of the average for the North in terms of the percentage of the population registered with dentists at 68 per cent.
There were 17.2 dental practices per 100,000 people in Derry and Strabane which was below the average of 18.9 practices per 100,000.