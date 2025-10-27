Derry recording lower rates of ‘flu and COVID-19 but higher levels of RSV

Derry is currently recording lower episode rates for influenza and COVID-19 than the north as a whole.

However, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is circulating at a slightly higher rate than the northern average.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) respiratory surveillance bulletin for week 42 (October 13-19) shows Derry City and Strabane and Lisburn and Castlereagh posted the joint highest RSV episode rate in week 42 (both 0.7 per 100,000 population). The rate for the North was 0.3 per 100,000.

RSV is a common cause of colds and coughs but it can cause bronchiolitis in children.

Figures for week 42 show COVID-19 (four episodes per 100,000 people) is currently more prevalent in Derry and Strabane than ‘flu (1.3 episodes per 100,000).

The equivalent rates for the North as a whole are: COVID-19 (5.1 per 100,000) and ‘flu (2.7 per 100,000).

Across the North the number of new influenza episodes increased in week 42, with 52 unique episodes identified.

There were 45 episodes reported in week 41. There were six new RSV episodes identified in week 42, consistent with week 41 when six episodes were also identified.

The highest influenza episode rate in week 42 was in 0-4 age group(8.8 per 100,000 population). The highest RSV episode rate in week 42 was in the 0-4 age group (3.5 per 100,000 population).

Antrim and Newtownabbey had the highest influenza episode rate in week 42 (4.8 per 100,000 population).

The number of new COVID-19 episodes decreased in week 42, with 97 unique episodes identified compared with 139 in week 41.

The highest COVID-19 episode rate in week 42 was in the 75+ age group (32.3 per 100,000 population).

Causeway Coast and Glens had the highest COVID-19 episode rate in week 42 (9.2 per 100,000 population).

Of the 52 new influenza episodes identified in week 42, two were typed as Flu A (H1), 16 were Flu A (H3), 30 were Flu A (not subtyped) and four were Flu B.