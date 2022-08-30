Derry road Closures confirmed for Waterside Half Marathon this weekend

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 13.1 mile race is being hosted by Derry City and Strabane District Council and will see approximately 2,000 runners and thousands more spectators attend. It has an earlier start time this year of 9.30am at Ebrington Square with finishers coming into St Columb’s Park Running Track between 10.30am and 1pm.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, urged all those attending, as well as members of the public who will be in the vicinity of the route, to familiarise themselves with the arrangements.

“The Waterside Half Marathon is one of Council’s most popular events and we are delighted to see it return to the city’s streets and greenways,” she said. “With the introduction of an amended route this year and a record field expected we would encourage everyone to heed the guidance recommended by Council’s events staff to ensure that disruption is minimal.

WATERSIDE HALF MARATHON 2022. . . . The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Sandra Duffy pictured at the Peace Bridge for the launch of the Waterside Half Marathon 2022 'We Run This Town'. The event will take place on September 4, 2022. Included are Catherine Ashford, Festival and Events Department, Derry City and Strabne District Council and local marathon runner Kyle Doherty.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I want to thank everyone in advance for their co-operation ahead of what will be a fantastic event.”

To ensure the safety of everyone attending and other road users a number of temporary traffic restrictions will be in place for a short time, these have been carefully selected in consultation with the PSNI and Department of Infrastructure and Roads to minimise delay and inconvenience for residents and traffic.

The route travels along the following roads and traffic may be affected: Limavady Road to its junction with St Columb’s Road, St Columb’s Road, The Gransha Grounds, the A2 Clooney Road Dual Carriageway, Foyle Bridge, Lower Culmore Road, Bay Road, Queens Quay, Foyle Embankment, Foyle Road (southbound to junction at Bishop Street), Craigavon Bridge Lower Deck.

Extensive sections of the Council greenways will also be used between St Columb’s Park and Gransha, Bay Road Park, Fort George to Council offices, Peace Bridge to Craigavon Bridge and from King Street to St Columb’s Park Running Track. While some disruption is inevitable, in order to avoid delays the public are being asked to heed some specific advice on the day: If possible, avoid travelling along the affected route during the event; If you must travel during the event, please follow the signed diversions and allow some extra time for your journey; Police and race marshals will be present to provide advice; If you live along one of the roads on the route, please help by parking your vehicle off the road for the duration of the race; If you live off one of the main roads affected, please be careful exiting and co-operate with the police and marshals; If you need to use the greenway areas, if possible please avoid the peak period for runners (approximately from 9.30am – 1pm): As the event is on a Sunday morning it may be prudent to allow a little extra time to reach church services on time.

Spectators are recommended to park in Cityside car parks including Foyleside or Quayside Shopping Centre as car parks in the Waterside are being reserved for runners.

The Peace Bridge will be closed to pedestrians between 10.00 and 13:30 so anyone making their way to St Columb’s Park for race finish by foot should allow extra time to get there using Craigavon Bridge or before the Peace Bridge closes.

Access will be maintained for local residents, St Columb’s Park House and allotment holders around the start and finish areas.