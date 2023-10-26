Derry & Strabane Council venues to become safe places for domestic violence victims

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The initiative was proposed by Ballyarnett SDLP District Councillor Catherine McDaid at a Council meeting on Wednesday, October 25.

It will see the Council undertake training with Onus (NI), a social enterprise that offers specialist training and consultancy services on domestic violence and abuse.

In partnership with Onus, the Council will ‘explore equivalent training in order for Council facilities to be designated as a Safe Place.’

SDLP Councillor Catherine McDaid.

One in four women will experience domestic abuse in their lifetimes, and 90 percent of incidents involve children in the same or adjacent rooms.

Onus’ training enables staff at these Safe Places to recognise domestic and sexual abuse and find out how they can respond to anyone who has experienced it.

Councillor McDaid highlighted that one in three victims of domestic abuse are male, and said domestic violence was an issue the Council ‘cares deeply about’.

“Many of us have urged the reformation of The Executive and agreement on a newly-funded violence against women and girls strategy, to finally deal with an issue which plagues our society.

The Guildhall.

“However, we need to take all possible practical measures at council level. Everyone should have a safe place from domestic abuse and Onus offers specialist training and consulting.

“Across this city, more than 20 organisations have already decided to become Safe Places, including Creggan Library and Foyle Women’s Information Network, and I believe it’s only right the Council follows their example.”

“As a Council, we should come together and show support for victims of this crime.”

Ballyarnett Sinn Féin District Councillor Sandra Duffy praised Onus for the ‘absolutely outstanding’ work they have done on the Safe Places campaign.

“I think it’s really important to have really good services throughout the district,” Colr Duffy said. “We have a long history of supporting and raising awareness of domestic abuse, so I think it would only be right that we become a Safe Place.”

Waterside DUP Alderman Chelsea Cooke said the training would ‘really benefit the Council area’ and advocated for all council facilities to be used as Safe Places.

Foyleside People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin described the district’s domestic violence statistics as ‘harrowing’ and urged a proactive approach to dealing with it.

“The number of children impacted by this is huge so whatever the council can do, it should do. Onus does brilliant work, and Council could benefit from their training.”

“Having as many Safe Places across our district will be of huge value.”

