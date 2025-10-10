Derry & Strabane Council workers praised during Anaphylaxis Awareness Week

Sinn Féin councillor Grace Uí Niallais has commended Council staff for their efforts to tackle allergic reactions, in the wake of the recent Anaphylaxis Awareness Week.

Anaphylaxis Awareness Week is an annual event dedicated to raising awareness about severe allergic reactions and the support available for those affected.

At October’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting councillor Uí Niallais described anaphylaxis as a hidden disability, affecting between three and five percent of the population, and noted that it was “a very, very serious disability in terms of how life-threatening an allergic reaction can be”.

“I want to send my solidarity to all allergy sufferers and their families, excluded from things that you would never imagine, and this is especially tough for teenagers and young children to understand: why they’re not allowed to go into an ice cream parlour, certain youth clubs, or different places that sell products that could genuinely endanger their lives.

Sinn Féin councillor Grace Uí Niallais.

“There has been a marked rise in EpiPen prescriptions, an indication that there’s a rise in severe allergies now, but there has been a decrease in fatalities suggesting improved emergency treatment, faster administration, and more awareness around how dangerous it is.

“I also commend our own council. I contacted Barry [O’Hagan, Head of Community Development and Leisure] and he was telling me that the leisure attendant staff are all trained in the new lifeguard qualification. This qualifies them to aid in the administering of EpiPens. There is also a similar training in this for the council staff.

“So it’s just something that I wanted to bring up because it is something where you just don’t realise how much it affects you.”

“It’s something that we all need to remember in terms of inclusion and access to our own council facilities.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.