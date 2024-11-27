Derry & Strabane Mayor hosts reception for Western Trust's Respiratory team

1 . The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr welcomed members of the Respiratory Team from the Western Health and Social Care Trust to the Guildhall where Omagh based Community Respiratory Nurse Joan Graham accepted a commemorative gift on their behalf. The gift is inscribed with the citation, “In recognition of your Outstanding Commitment Care and Dedication to the people of the Western Health and Social Care Trust Area”. The team were nominated by Daniel McCrossan MLA whose late mother benefited from the care and expertise they provided. Picture Martin McKeown. 26.11.24

The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr welcomed members of the Respiratory Team from the Western Health and Social Care Trust to the Guildhall where Omagh based Community Respiratory Nurse Joan Graham accepted a commemorative gift on their behalf. The gift is inscribed with the citation, “In recognition of your Outstanding Commitment Care and Dedication to the people of the Western Health and Social Care Trust Area”. The team were nominated by Daniel McCrossan MLA whose late mother benefited from the care and expertise they provided. Picture Martin McKeown. 26.11.24 Photo: Martin McKeown