Derry & Strabane Mayor hosts reception for Western Trust's Respiratory team

By Brendan McDaid
Published 27th Nov 2024, 14:59 BST
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Lilian Seenoi Barr has hosted a reception to recognise members of the Respiratory Team from the Western Health and Social Care Trust. Community Respiratory Nurse, Joan Graham, accepted a commemorative gift from the Mayor on behalf of the team, who were nominated for the reception by Daniel McCrossan MLA, whose late mother benefited from the care and expertise they provided.

Photos: Derry City & Strabane District Council.

The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr welcomed members of the Respiratory Team from the Western Health and Social Care Trust to the Guildhall where Omagh based Community Respiratory Nurse Joan Graham accepted a commemorative gift on their behalf. The gift is inscribed with the citation, “In recognition of your Outstanding Commitment Care and Dedication to the people of the Western Health and Social Care Trust Area”. The team were nominated by Daniel McCrossan MLA whose late mother benefited from the care and expertise they provided. Picture Martin McKeown. 26.11.24

1. The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr welcomed members of the Respiratory Team from the Western Health and Social Care Trust to the Guildhall where Omagh based Community Respiratory Nurse Joan Graham accepted a commemorative gift on their behalf. The gift is inscribed with the citation, “In recognition of your Outstanding Commitment Care and Dedication to the people of the Western Health and Social Care Trust Area”. The team were nominated by Daniel McCrossan MLA whose late mother benefited from the care and expertise they provided. Picture Martin McKeown. 26.11.24

The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr welcomed members of the Respiratory Team from the Western Health and Social Care Trust to the Guildhall where Omagh based Community Respiratory Nurse Joan Graham accepted a commemorative gift on their behalf. The gift is inscribed with the citation, “In recognition of your Outstanding Commitment Care and Dedication to the people of the Western Health and Social Care Trust Area”. The team were nominated by Daniel McCrossan MLA whose late mother benefited from the care and expertise they provided. Picture Martin McKeown. 26.11.24 Photo: Martin McKeown

Photo Sales
The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr welcomed members of the Respiratory Team from the Western Health and Social Care Trust to the Guildhall where Omagh based Community Respiratory Nurse Joan Graham accepted a commemorative gift on their behalf. The gift is inscribed with the citation, “In recognition of your Outstanding Commitment Care and Dedication to the people of the Western Health and Social Care Trust Area”. The team were nominated by Daniel McCrossan MLA whose late mother benefited from the care and expertise they provided. Picture Martin McKeown. 26.11.24

2. The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr welcomed members of the Respiratory Team from the Western Health and Social Care Trust to the Guildhall where Omagh based Community Respiratory Nurse Joan Graham accepted a commemorative gift on their behalf. The gift is inscribed with the citation, “In recognition of your Outstanding Commitment Care and Dedication to the people of the Western Health and Social Care Trust Area”. The team were nominated by Daniel McCrossan MLA whose late mother benefited from the care and expertise they provided. Picture Martin McKeown. 26.11.24

The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr welcomed members of the Respiratory Team from the Western Health and Social Care Trust to the Guildhall where Omagh based Community Respiratory Nurse Joan Graham accepted a commemorative gift on their behalf. The gift is inscribed with the citation, “In recognition of your Outstanding Commitment Care and Dedication to the people of the Western Health and Social Care Trust Area”. The team were nominated by Daniel McCrossan MLA whose late mother benefited from the care and expertise they provided. Picture Martin McKeown. 26.11.24 Photo: Martin McKeown

Photo Sales
The Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr with Respiratory Nurse, Joan Graham and Daniel McCrossan MLA.

3. RespiratoryTeam2611242- resized .jpg

The Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr with Respiratory Nurse, Joan Graham and Daniel McCrossan MLA. Photo: DCSDC

Photo Sales
The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr welcomed members of the Respiratory Team from the Western Health and Social Care Trust to the Guildhall where Omagh based Community Respiratory Nurse Joan Graham accepted a commemorative gift on their behalf. The gift is inscribed with the citation, “In recognition of your Outstanding Commitment Care and Dedication to the people of the Western Health and Social Care Trust Area”. The team were nominated by Daniel McCrossan MLA whose late mother benefited from the care and expertise they provided. Picture Martin McKeown. 26.11.24

4. The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr welcomed members of the Respiratory Team from the Western Health and Social Care Trust to the Guildhall where Omagh based Community Respiratory Nurse Joan Graham accepted a commemorative gift on their behalf. The gift is inscribed with the citation, “In recognition of your Outstanding Commitment Care and Dedication to the people of the Western Health and Social Care Trust Area”. The team were nominated by Daniel McCrossan MLA whose late mother benefited from the care and expertise they provided. Picture Martin McKeown. 26.11.24

The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr welcomed members of the Respiratory Team from the Western Health and Social Care Trust to the Guildhall where Omagh based Community Respiratory Nurse Joan Graham accepted a commemorative gift on their behalf. The gift is inscribed with the citation, “In recognition of your Outstanding Commitment Care and Dedication to the people of the Western Health and Social Care Trust Area”. The team were nominated by Daniel McCrossan MLA whose late mother benefited from the care and expertise they provided. Picture Martin McKeown. 26.11.24 Photo: Martin McKeown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MayorDerryStrabaneWestern TrustDerry CityStrabane District Council
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice