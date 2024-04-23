Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The PSNI said they liaised with local health professionals while working with ‘people in need of immediate help’ on different occasions over the weekend.

Police in Derry City & Strabane responded to 171 emergency and priority calls between Friday morning, April 19 and Sunday, April 21.

The calls encompassed a wide range of incidents and issues, including domestic-related incidents, missing person reports and drug-related incidents. Officers also responded to reports of assault, criminal damage and vehicle-related incidents.

PSNI.

During this weekend period, more than two dozen arrests were made, with 13 people charged for a range of alleged offences.

Superintendent Pete Brannigan said: "Generally, the past weekend saw our officers deal with a wide range of matters, many involving people experiencing a crisis in their lives and in need of immediate help.

"We worked with partners agencies, including health sector colleagues, in relation to some of these calls. We encourage anyone who finds themselves in a situation where they need help to call us on 101; always in an emergency, 999.”

The PSNI also received reports of sextortion cases in the city and district over recent days.

Superintendent Brannigan added: "The weekend also saw reports of online blackmail of an intimate or sexual nature, commonly known as ‘sextortion’. Typically, a person uses a false identity to befriend a victim on social media. The exchange may start with flirting or flattery, but ends with the victim coaxed into sending intimate images or performing sexual acts online, unwittingly in front of a camera. Behind the fake and attractive guise, there’s a criminal.

"These people are often part of sophisticated and organised crime groups, mostly based overseas. They extort their victims by threatening to share those images or recordings unless demands for money are met. Please don’t get lured or pushed into compromising situations. Trust your gut, and end uncomfortable situations immediately. But, if you’ve been a victim of sextortion, then you’re certainly not alone.

“Innocent people are left feeling humiliated and distraught. While I appreciate it’s truly difficult, the important message is not to let embarrassment stop you from reporting what’s happened and contact officers immediately on 101."

There were also reports of suspicious cold callers reported. “One report was of a suspicious call to a house in the wider Strabane area of a person who said they were looking for scrap metal, and selling tools. Not all cold callers are rogue traders but, some are and, if you feel that something isn't quite right, it usually isn't. Report any activity that raises your suspicions to police immediately.

"This is a good way to alert us so we can investigate - and will help deter criminals and reduce crime in your area.”

Anyone in a crisis emergency can call 999. Meanwhile the Papyrus hopeline is available at 0800 0684141, text 07860 039967 or email [email protected]; the Lifeline helpline is 0808 808 8000; The Samaritans line is 02871 265511 or Freephone 116 123; and Childline is 0800 1111 or visit www.childline.org.uk.