Derry Support Worker James McCallion brings a wealth of experience to support people with alcohol dependency

Western Trust Support Worker James ‘Jim’ McCallion has worked in Social Care for over 13 years and, alongside that, he brings a life-time worth of his own experience to his role. Many of the people at the supported accommodation where he works are navigating dual diagnoses, including mental illness, alongside addiction.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporting people, mentally and emotionally, is an important approach which has earned Jim the respect of both residents and colleagues alike.

Highlighting his approach of empowering residents to maintain their independence he says: “We’re here to do with and not for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to his active role and harm reduction approach with the people he supports, Jim’s presence is often a reassurance to those who are unsettled or having a difficult day.

Western Trust Support Worker James ‘Jim’ McCallion.

Reflecting on the role Jim plays, his manager says: “There are many times where someone we support is having a difficult day and will gravitate to Jim.

“Sometimes they will simply sit in silence at the table and sometimes they will share a cup of tea and a chat, but it is clear to see the quiet support and connection he offers for those who need extra support. He has a calming presence because of his relationship-based approach.”

Jim has become an integral part of his workplace because of his ability to draw on his personal and professional experiences and brings unique insights to the team, building a valuable bridge between the support needs of the residents and the practitioners who provide support for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working with a hospital-based alcohol treatment unit to implement harm reduction with residents who are dependent on alcohol, Jim comments on the support that he and other staff can offer them: “People who are reliant on alcohol need a drink more than they want a drink.”

Acknowledging the dependency on alcohol that some face, Jim is particularly sensitive to the needs of individuals with lived experience and takes pride in supporting them where he can.

“Whether I am helping to coach them to reach their goals in line with their harm reduction plans, or if I am ensuring they have remembered to eat and they have the nourishment their bodies need to maintain their health, there are many ways that these residents can be supported.

“I am able to spot the signs of withdrawals which can happen when people attempt to reduce their alcohol consumption or give it up all together,” he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James’ practice, as a support worker, underlines the attitude that a key part of the recovery process is sharing experience, wisdom and support for those who are living with addiction.

In addition to ensuring residents adhere to their harm reduction plans and prescribed medications, Jim also discusses how he and his team support residents to remain integrated within the community. “Medication is only a part of the solution,” he explains.

Through his support and that of his colleagues, the people supported are encouraged to maintain their autonomy and independence. Part of Jim’s daily work routine includes accompanying residents to appointments, helping them run errands and supporting them with daily living tasks.

One example of how this relationship-based approach to practice is Jim’s work with a resident who is deaf. Jim explained, that he supported this resident to build connections with his local community. Jim found learning Irish Sign Language (ISL), British Sign Language (BSL) and ‘home sign’, which consists of words unique to the local area and people, to be a crucial part of his work with this resident and also facilitated the gentleman integrate into community life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over time, the gentleman’s confidence had worn down and he rarely went out into the community. But by encouraging him and helping him to grow his ability to communicate with the public, he started to venture out.”

Jim helped to build a network around the resident that would make him feel supported and safe when he went out. “Recently he went to the café on his own and ordered his drink and sat and enjoyed it. This was a huge step for him and we were delighted to see this growth in his confidence and ability to go out on his own,” Jim says.

Reflecting on the important role that Jim’s plays within the service, with service users and colleagues, his manager added: “The social care practitioners here are the backbone of this service and their value cannot be underplayed.”

His manager went on to highlight Jim and his colleague’s crucial role, working directly to keep service users safe and maintain their dignity, health and independence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim McCallion is of the faces of this year’s Making a Difference campaign, run by the Northern Ireland Social Care Council.

The Northern Ireland Social Care Council is a public body established by the Department of Health to support high quality standards of social work and social care.

Feeling inspired to look into a career in social care? A special resource as been developed to support people to consider a career in social care - “one that makes a positive difference to people's lives, offering a huge range of job opportunities from which to choose from”.

This resource, available via https://learningzone.niscc.info/ includes information on what social care is, why people chose to work in social care and guidance on how to get started and find employment in the social care sector, including qualifications and experience required.

For more info see: https://learningzone.niscc.info/learning-resources/a-career-in-social-care/

You can also read more social care stories at https://niscc.info/social-care-stories/