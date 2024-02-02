Derry throat cancer survivor Paul Gillespie shares journey with Foyle Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Back in 2020, Paul Gillespie, who is a proud father of four, was alerted to a small lump on his neck after his friend pointed it out to him.

Following the discovery, Paul began experiencing a range of symptoms like weight gain and sweats which encouraged him even further to get checked out.

“I went to the doctors and they carried out blood tests which didn’t show anything. Then after that they took a biopsy,” Paul explained.“The doctor prepared me for the worst and told me to expect a phone call.”On October 13, 2020, at the age of 34, Paul received the shocking news which would change his life. He continued: “They told me I had a type of viral cancer and this is why it didn’t show up in my bloods. My life just stood still - the first thing I thought about was my four kids.”Following his diagnosis, Paul underwent an operation to remove the cancer on his tonsils, tongue and voice box before getting a five-cycle treatment of chemotherapy, with some treatments lasting 160 hours at a time.

Right, Paul Gillespie, and left, Paul with his wife Caroline and their children.

He recalled: “If it wasn’t for my kids and my wife Caroline I would have given up. I think it makes a massive difference when you have a great circle of support behind you.”

Paul was then referred to Foyle Hospice for his daily treatment which consisted of visiting the doctor once a week and receiving injections during home visits.

“The Foyle Hospice nurses couldn’t have done enough for me and nothing was too much bother.”

Paul endured an extremely difficult nine months which involved 47 cycles of radiotherapy, losing his voice and not being able to eat.

Paul's auntie Paula, who was a patient at Foyle Hospice.

“It was during Covid too which meant I was very isolated. I had no visitors; I could only make video calls and then I was let out of hospital every 14 days for four days.

“Foyle Hospice is actually the place where I found out I was in remission – after Dr McIvor told me the news I was absolutely delighted, there was no words to explain it.”

On Boxing Day, Paul, who is a CLG Beart Coach, organised a Charity Dip along with the other coaches which raised a wonderful €3,300 in aid of Foyle Hospice and in memory of his aunt Paula.

Paula was diagnosed with bowel cancer only six months after her nephew’s diagnosis.

The Foyle Hospice Fundraising Swim on Boxing Day.

He said: “I wanted to raise money for the excellent care that both myself and my aunt received at Foyle Hospice.

“She was an inpatient at Foyle Hospice where she spent her last few days.

“She worked as a postwoman and was a lovely, friendly person who would have done anything for you.

“There was 19 of us at the swim including the Donegal Hurling Manager Mickey McCann, Coaching Officer Benny Harrigan, GAA coaches and a few parents.”

Paul and family.

According to Paul, he is thankfully in good health these days and wants to spread awareness of the important of checking any lumps and bumps on your body.