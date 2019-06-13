Derry Well Women win UK award in London

Derry Well Women has won an ‘Improving Impact’ award in the UK-wide Charity Governance Awards 2019.

The winners were announced in London recently, and each will receive a £5,000 grant.

“Derry Well Women is honoured and thrilled to receive this award from the Clothworkers’ Foundation for a Charity Governance Award,” said General Manager, Susan Gibson.

Derry Well Women were joint winners of the Improving Impact (four to 25 staff) award, in a tie with the Muslim Women’s Network UK.

Derry Well Women is a charity which addresses the health and social care needs of women, their families and communities in Derry and the surrounding area.

It won for identifying a gap in support for women carers and subsequently creating ‘The Carer’s Agenda’ which has provided practical and social support for over 250 women carers in its first year.

Commenting on the award, Susan Gibson said it was “a particularly important and prestigious validation of our work. It specifically recognises the vital role played by our board members and the huge contribution they make to our achieving our mission. That mission is ‘to provide the women of Derry and the North West with a service which will improve the health and wellbeing of women, families and community and respond to the changing health needs of women.’

“The award recognises our Committee’s dedication to not just fundraising and management but to increasing long term social impact and health improvement for the 2,500 women who attend our services every year.”

The Charity Governance Awards are run by The Clothworkers’ Company – a City of London livery company that supports trusteeship initiatives in partnership with others. These are not-for-profit consultancy NPC (New Philanthropy Capital), recruitment specialists Prospectus, and trustee-matching organisation Reach Volunteering.

Michael Jarvis, who chairs the Awards for the organisers The Clothworkers’ Company, said: “Congratulations to all the winners – and the shortlisted candidates should also be proud – this was, yet again, a field of a very high standard. These creative, hard-working and inspiring trustees and their colleagues deserve to be celebrated.

“I would encourage everyone in the third sector to read the stories of our winning charities – these real-life experiences and innovative ideas could help any charity seeking to improve their own governance. It also reminds us all that by improving governance a charity can dramatically improve the lives of those it serves.”

Case studies of all the winners and runners-up are shared on the Awards website, www.charitygovernanceawards.co.uk.