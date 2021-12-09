Derry winners of ‘My Happy Place’ art competition announced

The winning art pieces or pictures will feature in a new calender called ‘Your Happy Place’ and there were three winning entrants in the Derry City and Strabane District.

Pearl Evans painted a vibrant image of her backyard during lockdown and she says she can “now can sit and transport herself to wherever she wants.” Declan Devine painted a stormy image of a cottage in Binbunniff, Aughabrack, which depicts his feelings around the uncertainty of the current times while Eileen Diver took a photo of her dog and a rainbow at Culmore.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, announced the winners and he said, “The competition offered our older residents an opportunity to become more involved and celebrate the contribution they make to their local communities.”

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Graham Warke presenting an award to Pearl Evans, winner of 'Your Happy Place' Calendar competition (sponsored by DCSDC) at the Guildhall on Thursday afternoon. Included from left are Heather Hamilton, Public Health Authority, Debbie Hunter, Western Health and Social Care Trust, Ciara Burke, DCSDC, Eileen Diver and Declan Devine, runners-up. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

“The theme of ‘Your Happy Place’ allowed people to be creative and shine a light on some of the wonderful areas within our council area as well as sharing favourite spaces with many others, both young and old.

“I was particularly impressed with the winners from our Council area which will now go forward and feature within the calendar.”

Debbie Hunter, Assistant Manager of Equality and Involvement at the Western Health and Social Care Trust, said, “The Western Health and Social Service Trust is delighted once again to be working in partnership with local Councils to produce the ‘Age Friendly Calendar 2022’.

“The calendar aims to address emotional health in later years and encourages older people to take five simple steps to improve their wellbeing – connect, be active, take notice, keep learning and give. I would like to thank everyone who took part in ‘My Happy Place’ competition and who contributed photographs and artwork for the calendar, I am sure those who receive a copy will enjoy using it throughout the year.”

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Graham Warke pictured with Heather Hamilton, Public Health Authority, Debbie Hunter, Western Health and Social Care Trust, and Ciara Burke, DCSDC, during the awards ceremony for the 'Your Happy Place' Calendar competition (sponsored by DCSDC) on Thursday afternoon outside the Guildhall.