‘Derryactrics’ crowned Danderball champions in the Brandywell

The match up took place during the Gas Yard Feile celebrations and marked the end of 10 weeks of training for the groups under the tutelage of GP Referral Coach Rosie O’Brien and Macmillan Coach Sean Hargan.

Danderball is a walking form of football that aims to increase participation in team sports among the older generation and less mobile and allow them to benefit from the positive benefits it can have on their health.

“One of the most important aspects of our programmes is supporting people to find activities that they enjoy,” explained Sean.

“Dander ball is a fantastic way to develop strength and coordination and most importantly to have fun. Our participants really enjoyed the competition after 10 weeks of training.

“Derryactrics came out on top on the day but our players will come back, better and stronger next year with a good pre-season behind them,” he added.

The Macmillan Cancer Support programme works in partnership with local councils to provide the support that people living with and beyond cancer need to improve their fitness and remain active.

The GP Referral Scheme is specifically aimed at anyone aged over 19 years old with a diagnosis of diabetes, obesity, hypertension, respiratory conditions, mental health and muscular skeletal disease.

The project allows doctors to refer patients to take up regular exercise under the supervision and direction of the GP referral coordinators Rosie and Ron to help manage their conditions and hopefully alleviate their health problems through regular exercise.

To learn more about the GP Referral Scheme contact Rosie O’Brien or Ron McGowan at the Foyle Arena on 028 71 376555.