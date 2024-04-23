Derry's Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum to move premises ahead of new Gasyard museum opening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The healthy living centre, which provides a holistic approach to help people in the community improve their health and well being, will move from its current location in the Gasyard Centre over the coming weeks.

Mary Breslin, Interim Director at the Health Forum described the re-location as a ‘significant milestone’ for the organisation.

She said: “At the Health Forum, we have always prided ourselves on being accessible for the local community, and while we are sad to be leaving the Gasyard after so many years, we are delighted that this move of premises to the Foyle Road keeps us very much within the community we serve.”

Mary Breslin (right) pictured with Bernie McGuinness, Laura McGuinness, Sheila Coyle and Fiachra McGuinness at the Brandywell & Bogside Health Forum’s 20th birthday celebrations held back in 2019 in the Gasyard. DER2619GS-095

Renovation works are currently underway at the Gasyard Centre aimed at transforming the space into what will become a new museum due to open this year. The Gasyard Development Trust, have previously announced that the new facility will be called: ‘Peacemakers Museum: the journey from conflict in Derry’s Bogside’.

Mary paid tribute to the other community organisations currently based in the Gasyard: “We have had some amazing years operating from the Gasyard Centre, and it has been a privilege to work alongside some fantastic organisations who all share a similar goal of developing healthier, more resilient communities. We wish Linda and her team at the Gasyard, the best of luck with the new museum.”

Mary also praised the local charity Destined, for their help facilitating the move of premises. “The entire team at Destined have been a great source of support and advice regarding the move and we are looking forward to having them as neighbours.”

