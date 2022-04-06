Derry’s Foyle Foodbank appoints new development director as demand soars

Announcing the new appointment, the Foodbank said: “She has a proven track record in addressing difficulties and challenges faced by individuals and communities throughout the city and beyond and her considerable skills and experience will be of immense value to the Foodbank. The board of management at the Foodbank are deeply indebted to Trussell Trust, a UK wide charity which supports over 1,200 foodbanks, for funding the full cost of this two-year post. This will enable Foyle Foodbank to take part in Trussell’s Pathfinder programme aimed at determining and highlighting the causes of food poverty throughout the UK while encouraging foodbanks to take a more holistic approach to addressing issues of poverty in their area. The board members feel that Karen’s commitment and experience, working alongside James McMenamin, our existing operational manager, will bring considerable benefits at this challenging time when the demand for our services are at unprecedented levels. Working alongside Trussell Trust we want to create a future where no-one is forced to a charity for emergency food – a future where all our local and national systems provide the support needed to protect people from poverty.”