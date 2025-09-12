Derry's Foyle Hospice to host 'a night to honour the heart of our community - supporters, volunteers, and staff'
The gala has been billed as an ‘inspiring evening of celebration, reflection, and gratitude’ - paying tribute to the donors, staff, volunteers, and supporters ‘whose dedication has ensured the hospice’s services remain a vital lifeline in the community.’.
“This is a celebration of the people behind the care,” said Donall Henderson, Chief Executive of Foyle Hospice. “For four decades, the community has been the beating heart of everything we do. This gala is our way of honouring their incredible commitment and unwavering support. We are especially grateful to our corporate sponsors, Share Energy and Lynch’s Eurospar, for their generous support in helping make this milestone celebration possible.”
Guests will enjoy a drinks reception, three-course dinner, live music by NightHeat and entertainment. Special guests and speakers will also share tributes to the hospice’s ongoing impact.
Founded in 1985, Foyle Hospice has provided care and comfort to thousands of patients facing life-limiting illnesses, offering dignity, compassion, and support for their families during the most difficult times. The 40th Anniversary Gala will not only celebrate the past but help fund the hospice’s mission for many years to come.
️ Tickets are now available and can be purchased by phoning 028 7135 9888 with all proceeds from the gala going directly to support the continued delivery of specialist palliative care at Foyle Hospice.
Foyle Hospice provides nine bed spaces in its Inpatient Care Unit, as well as Day Therapy facilities, community nursing, 24/7 Advice Line and bereavement counselling services for both adults (Forget Me Not) and children (Healing Hearts).
The total annual cost of providing the services is approximately £4 million.
It costs approximately £5,000 for 24 hours of care for nine beds in the Hospice Inpatient Care Unit.
Foyle Hospice has been providing Hospice and Palliative Care services in the North West since 1985 and today continues to provide ongoing palliative care services for patients with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, while supporting their families and loved ones throughout the Western Health and Social Care Trust area.