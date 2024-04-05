Derry's Glen Men’s Shed welcomes new Age NI Good Vibrations mental health programme
The programme is aimed at supporting the mental health and well-being of men in Northern Ireland over the age of 50.
The information booklet is a part of the Age NI’s Good Vibrations programme being funded by ‘Movember’.
The programme was co-designed and developed by older men with expert health and well-being advice from stress, sleep, physical activity, relationships and healthy eating.
The programme is one of only 16 projects across the world selected for the mental health funding grant ‘Scaling What Works’.
It also includes a new AgeNI website platform, a podcast series ‘How’s the form?’ hosted by Joe Lindsay featuring some of Northern Ireland’s best known older men and a 6-week group programme for men aged 50+.
Maurice Bowe of Glen Men’s Shed spoke: ‘’It’s great to see a much-needed initiative around men's mental health, one which is badly needed, and the Glen Men’s shed is keen to embrace it.’’
Age NI’s research with over 300 older men revealed that they don’t know where to turn for advice and information on the new challenges of life beyond 50. This could be financial worries like pension and retirement planning in the later stage of working life, or the transition into retirement; it might be the stress of taking on caring responsibilities, managing a chronic illness or facing bereavement; or it may be a wake-up call triggering a re-evaluation of how to take better care of their health. Of course, all of these critical life challenges can have a massive impact on an individual’s stress, mental health, and overall health and wellbeing.
Thanks to the funding support from Movember, Good Vibrations aims to fill this information gap with tailor-made support, information and advice on all the topics men of this age group have told us they want to know more about. This programme has been co-designed and developed with input from older men and tapping into a wealth of expert health and wellbeing advice, on everything from stress, sleep, physical activity, relationships and healthy eating.
Age NI’s Good Vibrations is the result of a unique partnership including Business in the Community, mental health charity Inspire, and grassroots community organisations Northern Ireland-wide including Groundwork NI’s network of Men’s Sheds. Other partners include Action Mental Health, Counselling for all Nations, NICSSA, Public Health Agency, CANS, Relate NI, Men’s Health Forum Ireland and Ulster University.”
For more information on the Good Vibrations programme, or to request a copy of the Good Vibrations Men’s Health Guide, visit www.ageni.org/goodvibrations.
