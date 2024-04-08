Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Feel Good At The Forum’ in association with Men’s Support Group organisers, Thomas Campbell and Liam Duffy, is a six week pilot programme that will provide a safe space for men aged 17-80 to socialise, receive support with mental health experiences and addressing addictions as well as being an opportunity for them to meet new friends.

Each week, there will also be a guest speaker who will offer insights into their own personal experiences, providing an opportunity for open discussion. Already, a number of well-known local men have agreed to speak at the workshops.

They include Danny Quigley. Since 2021 Danny Quigley has raised over £150,000 for local charities, completed ten Iron Man events in ten days and swam the length of the Foyle (over 100 kilometres) in pursuit of his mission to help end suicide and improve mental health in Derry.

Other guests include Warren Villa, peer support mentor and Gary Rutherford, ARC founder, personal trainer and registered mental health nurse who has helped over 70 people who struggle with substance misuse.

Cahir Murray, coordinator of the Dads Project in Parenting NI and presenter, entertainer, singer, dancer and charity fundraiser Micky Doherty, and long-term mental health campaigner Mark Durkan will all be speaking at workshops.

Speaking on this new project, Lisa Heaney, Box Office & Access Manager, commented: “We are delighted to be working with Thomas and Liam from the Men’s Support Group to offer this brand new initiative to the men of our community. It’s incredibly important for us to provide an all-inclusive space for everyone in our community and we look forward to welcoming everyone to these workshops. We have some incredible speakers lined up and we are especially looking forward to the creative writing workshops with Grainne McCool. I have no doubt that anyone who gets involved will greatly benefit from these sessions and we can’t wait to get started!”

Local creative writing facilitator, Grainne McCool from The Write Stuff, will also host a workshop utilising the power of creative writing to boost positive mental health. An exhibition of the work created over the six week period will be on display at the Millennium Forum from May 14 until June 4.

Dolores O’Reilly, Access To Arts For All, said: “What could be better than bringing a group of men together to share, support and learn from each other in a secure and safe space! Feel Good at the Forum will provide an environment and opportunity for local men to find a purpose and meaning, a bit of banter and company; there is nothing more powerful than a cup of tea and good craic!"