Northlands Addiction Treatment Centre is to celebrate 50 years of service with a special New Year’s Day Dip event at Culdaff beach and is seeking 50 hardy souls to join in.

As the centre approaches this significant milestone, Northlands is preparing for a year-long celebration that will “highlight its five decades of service, reflect on its achievements, and engage the community in its mission to support and rehabilitate those affected by addiction”.

Northlands Addiction Treatment Centre has been providing life-changing care and support to individuals battling addiction since 1975.

To kickstart the remarkable milestone, Northlands is inviting everyone to its special New Year’s Day Dip, aiming to recruit 50 participants – “one for every year of our unwavering service to the community”.

“Fifty years ago, Northlands opened its doors with a vision to provide hope and healing to those in need. As we reflect on the thousands of lives we’ve touched, we couldn’t think of a better way to honour this legacy than by gathering our community for an event filled with purpose and unity,” said Nuala Hegarty, Business and Operations Manager of Northlands Addiction Treatment Centre.

The New Year’s Day Dip, set to take place on January 1, 2025, “will symbolise new beginnings, resilience, and hope, values that have been at the core of Northlands’ mission since its inception”, a spokesperson said, adding:

"This community-driven event invites everyone to take part, either as swimmers, dippers or supporters, to celebrate our achievements and raise much need funds and awareness about addiction recovery.

“Whether you’re an experienced swimmer or just looking for a meaningful way to kick off the New Year, we invite you to join us. Participants will not only be part of a symbolic and fun event but will also help raise awareness and support for Northlands’ ongoing programmes."

The event on January 1, 2025 takes place at 2.30PM at Culdaff Beach, Donegal and people can register online at https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/NewYearsDayDip?