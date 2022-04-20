Derry’s Tracey to take on skydive after cancer recovery

Tracey McCay will undertake the challenge to raise funds for Foyle Search and Rescue and Action Cancer.

Tracey told the Journal that she has always wanted to do a skydive, but is ‘petrified of heights.’

However, following a cancer diagnosis in 2020, she has decided to ‘start living’ and wants to face her fears.

Tracey was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer in September 2020. She had been feeling unwell for some time, with her symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, weight loss and severe dizziness.

“I had to hold on to the walls to get to the bathroom. I couldn’t eat and I had no strength to move.”

Tracey told how she was ‘extremely scared’ to go out during the pandemic, but made a call to the doctor and was sent to A&E, where she passed out.

She was admitted to hospital, where she received her cancer diagnosis and was told if she hadn’t come in when she did, she would have died. She underwent surgery on December 22, 2020 and is extremely thankful to the anaesthetists and surgeons in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

“They saved my life and I am forever grateful.”

She is now ‘cancer free’ and has declared that she wants to ‘enjoy’ her life.

She recently went on holiday alone to Benidorm and is planning a trip to Bulgaria in the next few weeks. It was while she was travelling back from Benidorm that she decided to do the skydive.

“The weather was terrible while I was over, which was typical! I was on the plane back and everyone was feeling a bit miserable. I was thinking about what I could maybe do next when I thought about the skydive. I’ve always wanted to do one, but I’ve always been terrified of heights.

“But, I just decided I was going to do it and I wanted to do it for charity. I had my bucket list and I had saved for my funeral, so decided to do the holidays and the skydive.

Tracey chose Foyle Search and Rescue, as she has direct knowledge of their incredible work. She shared how, before her cancer diagnosis, she was going through a tough time and Foyle Search and Rescue came to her aid.

She chose Action Cancer for the fantastic work it does. Tracey has also supported the fundraising efforts of fellow Derry woman Diana Parker, who has raised money for the charity for many years.

Tracey said the skydive will be a ‘challenge’ and she is ‘very nervous,’ but she’s determined to complete it.

“I was really close to death. People say to me: ‘Oh what if this happens or that happens,’ but I know I’ll be safe. And anyone who has done it before always describes it as a brilliant experience. I could go on another holiday, but this is a once in a lifetime thing. It has been a really hard couple of years and it was scary having cancer through the pandemic. But I’m so grateful to everyone who helped me and now I might as well start living. We’re coming out of the pandemic, I’m feeling well and I’m going to enjoy life.”

Tracey chose the date of April 22, as she underwent her surgery on December 22 and chose the time of 2pm as she received her diagnosis on September 2.

She has asked that anyone who wishes to sponsor her for the skydive donate directly to Foyle Search and Rescue and Action Cancer.