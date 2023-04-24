News you can trust since 1772
Dignity packs donated to Derry's Altnagelvin Hospital ED for women who may be experiencing pregnancy loss

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) has gratefully acknowledged a kind donation from Toni and Stuart McCafferty and daughter Isla from Castlederg, Co Tyrone of dignity packs to the Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry.

By Staff Reporter
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:50 BST

Colleen Hamilton, Emergency Department Manager/ Lead Nurse explained: “The dignity packs are provided for woman who attend our Emergency Department (ED) who unfortunately may be experiencing pregnancy loss.

She continued: “We are very grateful to Toni and Stuart for their kindness and for helping with funding raising to help us to continue to keep this initiative active in our EDs.

The Western Trust issused thank you to Toni and Stuart who created these packs in memory of their daughter Elise on her third Heavenly birthday.

Fiona McCauley, ED Practice Educator; Annemarie Duddy ED Sister, Stuart, Toni and Isla McCafferty and Colleen Hamilton, Emergency Department Manager/ Lead NurseFiona McCauley, ED Practice Educator; Annemarie Duddy ED Sister, Stuart, Toni and Isla McCafferty and Colleen Hamilton, Emergency Department Manager/ Lead Nurse
Stuart, Toni and Isla McCafferty recently presented the packs to Fiona McCauley, ED Practice Educator; Annemarie Duddy ED Sister, and Colleen Hamilton, Emergency Department Manager/ Lead Nurse.

