Dignity packs donated to Derry's Altnagelvin Hospital ED for women who may be experiencing pregnancy loss

Colleen Hamilton, Emergency Department Manager/ Lead Nurse explained: “The dignity packs are provided for woman who attend our Emergency Department (ED) who unfortunately may be experiencing pregnancy loss.

She continued: “We are very grateful to Toni and Stuart for their kindness and for helping with funding raising to help us to continue to keep this initiative active in our EDs.

The Western Trust issused thank you to Toni and Stuart who created these packs in memory of their daughter Elise on her third Heavenly birthday.

Fiona McCauley, ED Practice Educator; Annemarie Duddy ED Sister, Stuart, Toni and Isla McCafferty and Colleen Hamilton, Emergency Department Manager/ Lead Nurse