Dignity packs donated to Derry's Altnagelvin Hospital ED for women who may be experiencing pregnancy loss
The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) has gratefully acknowledged a kind donation from Toni and Stuart McCafferty and daughter Isla from Castlederg, Co Tyrone of dignity packs to the Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry.
Colleen Hamilton, Emergency Department Manager/ Lead Nurse explained: “The dignity packs are provided for woman who attend our Emergency Department (ED) who unfortunately may be experiencing pregnancy loss.
She continued: “We are very grateful to Toni and Stuart for their kindness and for helping with funding raising to help us to continue to keep this initiative active in our EDs.
The Western Trust issused thank you to Toni and Stuart who created these packs in memory of their daughter Elise on her third Heavenly birthday.
Stuart, Toni and Isla McCafferty recently presented the packs to Fiona McCauley, ED Practice Educator; Annemarie Duddy ED Sister, and Colleen Hamilton, Emergency Department Manager/ Lead Nurse.