DoH and WHSCT working to reinstate local MS helpline following staff shortage
Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin asked the minister whether his Department will ‘ensure the reinstatement of the Western Health and Social Care Trust's MS helpline at Altnagelvin Hospital’.
He replied: “The Western Health & Social Care Trust Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Helpline was restricted in late December 2023 due to an unforeseen administrative staffing shortage.
"The message service on the helpline was altered to reflect this and to ensure that patients with MS receiving disease modifying treatments had the ability to contact the MS nursing team with any issues.”
The minister said staff are being recruited.
“The Western Health & Social Care Trust and the MS nursing team recognise the importance of the helpline to patients with MS and intend to fully re-instate this service as soon as possible. Recruitment is ongoing,” he said.
