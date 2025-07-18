DoH declines WHSCT pleas for resources for autism services as surging demand far outstrips capacity

The Department of Health has declined Western Trust requests for adequate funding for its autism services for adults and children despite demand far outstripping capacity.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt confirmed the local health authority has submitted a business case to the Department of Health regarding its 'significant demand/capacity challenges'.

But health service commissioners have advised that 'in the current financial constraints funding is not currently available’.

Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan wrote to the Minister of Health demanding action to address spiralling waiting lists and critical staffing shortages.

"In the past year alone, nearly 1,000 children were referred for autism assessments, yet the service can only accommodate around 450 annually.

"Over 2,600 children are now stuck on the waiting list, a number that continues to rise year on year. Services are overwhelmed and barely staying afloat, with demand constantly outstripping capacity,” said Mr. Durkan.

Correspondence between the Minister and Mr. Durkan reveals a service under severe pressure.

“WHSCT Adult Services reports that the demand for adult autism assessments has greatly exceeded their capacity in recent years. The Trust has capacity for about 60 new assessments per year, but demand has been three times higher than this.

"The service is continually making efforts to reduce delays including contracting extra staff when possible, effectively triaging all referrals received and streamlining processes. Unfortunately, despite these best efforts, impact has been limited due to underlying resource constraints.

“WHSCT Children's Services report that since 2016, the demand for autism assessments for children and young people has been much higher than the service's capacity.

"The Trust can conduct 420 assessments per year but received 950 referrals in the period to March 2025. WHSCT advise that more investment is needed to reduce delays in autism diagnosis,” Mr. Nesbitt stated.

The Trust, he confirmed, has employed one Speech and Language Therapist and is actively recruiting one Clinical Psychologist to ensure adults with intellectual disability or suspected autism can receive a timely diagnosis.

"WHSCT Children's Autism Service has consistently highlighted the significant growth in demand at the monthly Heads of Service meetings with Commissioners. Commissioners have advised that in the current financial constraints funding is not currently available,” he declared.

Mr. Durkan said: “In real terms, even if demand holds steady at 950 referrals a year, the Trust will see an additional 500 children added to the waiting list every year.

"Over the next five years, this would mean an extra 2,500 children, bringing the total waiting list to well over 5,000. This isn’t just a looming crisis, it’s in crisis and spiralling into catastrophe.

“Children are being left to wait years for diagnosis often missing the critical early window for intervention. Families are under enormous emotional strain. Schools are struggling to support undiagnosed children whose needs are going unmet.

“Adult services are in crisis too, with only enough staff to carry out 60 assessments a year despite demand being three times that.

“This isn’t a new issue. The Trust has been sounding the alarm for years, submitting business cases, engaging with Commissioners and making clear the scale of need. And still, the Department’s response is the same; that there’s no funding available. That is simply not good enough.”