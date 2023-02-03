DoH launches recruitment drive for new Shantallow GP operator
The Department of Health has advertised for a new operator of the Racecourse Medical Group.
The closing date for applications is next Friday, February 10, with interviews to commence the following week.
Before Christmas it was revealed the practice would close unless new arrangements could be arrived at before June 2023.
Now DoH has formally launched its recruitment process.
It stated: “The Strategic Planning & Performance Group (SPPG) is seeking to enter into a full-time contract for provision of General Medical
Services in Racecourse Medical Group under either a General Medical Services (GMS) Contract or an Alternative Provider Medical Services (APMS) Contract.
"The SPPG welcomes single or joint applications. Applications are welcome from neighbouring GP Practices. The Practice has a current list size of 4,720 patients (October 2022).
“The new Contractor will be required to take the current Practice staff on transfer under the Service Provision (Protection of Employment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2006.”
The start date for the new contract is June 1, 2023.