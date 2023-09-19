Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The project was made possible through the contribution of 'The Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme in Inishowen’ where the Donegal County Council and the Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) have been able to empower individuals and communities to engage in physical activity and outdoor pursuits, resulting in significant improvements in health and wellbeing.

These specially designed Hippocampe wheelchairs are equipped to handle a variety of terrains ensuring that individuals can safely and comfortably traverse the trails or beaches. In addition to the wheelchairs, Donegal County Council have undertaken enhancement works along the Tip O'Neill Trail to improve accessibility for all residents and visitors. These enhancements included the upgrade of over 1km of trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our mission has always been to create a healthier and more vibrant inclusive community, one that everyone can enjoy, regardless of their mobility. With the addition of two all-terrain/ beach wheelchairs, individuals with limited mobility will now have the opportunity to explore the stunning beauty of the Tip O'Neill Trail and our wonderful natural assets in Inishowen,” says Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Martin Harley.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Councillor Martin Harley pictured with distinguished guests walking the Tip O'Neill Trail led by iCARE children with Tommy O'Neill (son of Tip O'Neill) and Niamh Clerkin iCARE Children's Co-Ordinator at Drumfries, Inishowen on Saturday, September 16 2023.

Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Community Development and Planning Services, Liam Ward expressed gratitude to the North West Community Development, Buncrana Anglers Association Angling Centre and Sliabh Sneacht Centre, including the dedicated staff across various sections of Donegal County Council and stated that “Partnership and collaboration among community groups can be incredibly powerful in addressing local issues, enhancing community well-being, and achieving common goals”.

Cathaoirleach of Inishowen Councillor Terry Crossan and Inishowen Childrens Autism Related Education (iCARE) coordinator, Niamh Clerkin both echoed: “These resources can be life-changing for individuals with mobility challenges, and the happiness and improved quality of life they bring are indeed something to celebrate”.

To avoid disappointment, it is recommended that those seeking to use the new accessible all-terrain / beach wheelchairs should book these in advance via community hosts: Buncrana Anglers Association Angling Centre and Sliabh Sneacht Centre. All terrain/beach wheelchairs are free of charge however terms and conditions apply.