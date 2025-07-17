Donegal dental patients forced to seek treatment in Derry have to buy items in shops as proof of visit: TD

People from Donegal who travel to Derry for essential dental treatment have to buy items from local shops in order to obtain a receipt for reimbursement.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to Donegal TD Charles Ward, who said: "Some of the requirements to ensure reimbursement are unnecessary and, frankly, ridiculous. When people go into the North to visit a dentist, they have to purchase an item from a shop in the North so as to have a receipt to show they are actually in the county of Derry or Tyrone.

"That receipt would then be proof instead of the dentist actually filling in the paper. Dentists do not take that. People must have the receipt. Some of the requirements to ensure reimbursement and some of the things people have had to do are bizarre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 100% Redress TD made the comments while raising a lack of dental coverage in the county.

People from Donegal who travel to Derry for essential dental treatment have to buy items from local shops in order to obtain a receipt for reimbursement.

"In Donegal, children are lucky if they have seen a dentist once by the time they are finished school. Many of them have not seen one at all. I know this from experience, as I have four children. Maybe one has seen a dentist but the rest have not, unless we go privately,” he told the Dáil.

Deputy Ward said this was the case for many children.

"It is very common for children in Donegal to receive their first appointments when they are nearly finished primary school or well into secondary school.

“The HSE threshold for children and teenagers to avail of essential dental treatment like extractions or orthodontic work is far too high. Many children in Donegal are forced to go across the Border to access essential dental treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is not for cosmetic procedures; this is for essential treatments. The application process can be complex and confusing, with many constituents feeling misled or unclear about the eligibility requirements,” he declared.

The Donegal TD said many people travelling to Derry for dental treatment were unaware of the requirement to procure receipts as proof of their visit.

“Many people are unaware of these requirements, believing the application and confirmation from the clinic would be enough. This is not the case, and many people are misled and some are out of pocket for significant amounts of money,” he said.