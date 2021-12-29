Dozens waiting for admission at Altnagelvin A&E in Derry
The Western Trust has advised that almost 40 people are currently waiting to be admitted at Altnagelin Hospital’s Emergency Department this evening (Wednesday).
In a post the Trust said that both ther Derry and Enniskillen A&E departments were witnessing high numbers of patients presenting.
“Both our Emergency Departments at Altnagelvin Hospital and South West Acute Hospital are extremely busy this afternoon. There are:
* 98 people in Altnagelvin ED and 53 in South West Acute Hospital ED
* 39 people awaiting admission to Altnagelvin and 16 to South West Acute Hospital.”
The Trust has advised people of the protocols in place.
“If your situation is life-threatening, a medical or mental health emergency, call 999 immediately or proceed straight to your nearest Emergency Department.
”For all other urgent medical matters, Phone First on 0300 020 6000”