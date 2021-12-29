Dozens waiting for admission at Altnagelvin A&E in Derry

The Western Trust has advised that almost 40 people are currently waiting to be admitted at Altnagelin Hospital’s Emergency Department this evening (Wednesday).

By Brendan McDaid
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 4:17 pm
Updated Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 4:17 pm

In a post the Trust said that both ther Derry and Enniskillen A&E departments were witnessing high numbers of patients presenting.

“Both our Emergency Departments at Altnagelvin Hospital and South West Acute Hospital are extremely busy this afternoon. There are:

* 98 people in Altnagelvin ED and 53 in South West Acute Hospital ED

* 39 people awaiting admission to Altnagelvin and 16 to South West Acute Hospital.”

The Trust has advised people of the protocols in place.

“If your situation is life-threatening, a medical or mental health emergency, call 999 immediately or proceed straight to your nearest Emergency Department.

”For all other urgent medical matters, Phone First on 0300 020 6000”

