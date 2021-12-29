Dozens waiting for admission at Altnagelvin A&E in Derry

In a post the Trust said that both ther Derry and Enniskillen A&E departments were witnessing high numbers of patients presenting.

“Both our Emergency Departments at Altnagelvin Hospital and South West Acute Hospital are extremely busy this afternoon. There are:

* 98 people in Altnagelvin ED and 53 in South West Acute Hospital ED

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new wing and entrance to Altnagelvin Hospital. DER2126GS - 135

* 39 people awaiting admission to Altnagelvin and 16 to South West Acute Hospital.”

The Trust has advised people of the protocols in place.

“If your situation is life-threatening, a medical or mental health emergency, call 999 immediately or proceed straight to your nearest Emergency Department.