Dr. Mukesh Chugh discusses WHSCT diversity work with Mayor of Derry and Strabane Graham Warke

Consultant Anaesthetist Dr. Mukesh Chugh, Chair Ethnically Diverse Staff Network Western Trust, Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Alderman Graham Warke, and Ms. Avril Morrow, Senior Manager HR.

Dr. Chugh and Avril Morrow, Western Trust Senior Manager Human Resources, met with the mayor regarding the establishment of the network within the WHSCT.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of opportunities and how the Derry City and Strabane District Council can support the Trust in welcoming international medical and nursing staff to the area.

Initially, a mayoral reception will be organised later in the year for ethnically diverse staff along with a number of other initiatives which are currently in the planning stage.