Dr. Mukesh Chugh discusses WHSCT diversity work with Mayor of Derry and Strabane Graham Warke
Consultant Anaesthetist at Altnagelvin Dr. Mukesh Chugh, Chair of the Ethnically Diverse Staff Network at the Western Trust, has met with the Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Alderman Graham Warke.
Dr. Chugh and Avril Morrow, Western Trust Senior Manager Human Resources, met with the mayor regarding the establishment of the network within the WHSCT.
During the meeting, they discussed a number of opportunities and how the Derry City and Strabane District Council can support the Trust in welcoming international medical and nursing staff to the area.
Initially, a mayoral reception will be organised later in the year for ethnically diverse staff along with a number of other initiatives which are currently in the planning stage.
Recently the Western Trust agreed to the formation of the network which is acting as a channel of communication between staff from diverse backgrounds and those who are not originally from the north west and the local health authority’s management and senior leadership team.