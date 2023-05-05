Dr. Ravinder Kumar appointed as new contractor for Racecourse Medical Centre GP practice

The new contractor is Dr. Ravinder Kumar, a GP who has experience running two GP practices in Manchester.

It follows extensive work to identify a new GP contractor to take over the practice, following the termination of the contract by the previous contractor in November 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All 4,799 patients have been automatically registered with the new practice.

Dr. Ravinder Kumar has been appointed as new contractor for Racecourse Medical Centre GP practice

Aontú candidate for Ballyarnett Emmet Doyle said: “With this great news, patients can be assured they will have no disruption to their access to a GP and staff can be assured their jobs are not under redundancy threat.

"I am over the moon to see this long process come to a successful conclusion and look forward to a fresh start for Racecourse Medical and all the the people in Ballyarnett and throughout the city who value its services”

Advertisement Hide Ad