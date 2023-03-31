Drink and drug deaths and hospitalisations responsible for largest Derry inequality gaps

DoH’s newly-published ‘Health Inequalities Annual Report 2023’ shows that in Derry and Strabane District Council’s most deprived areas the death rate for drugs was 152 per cent the district average, the death rate for alcohol was 148 per cent the district average, the admission rate for alcohol was 121 per cent the district average and the admission rate for drugs was 101 per cent the district average.

These were among the five outcomes responsible for the largest health inequality gaps in Derry and Strabane over the latest reporting period – 2019-21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fifth deprivation inequality gap identified locally was in teenage births - 112 per cent the district average.

Addiction continues to exact a severe toll in Derry where the death and admission rates for drink and drugs are much higher in deprived areas.

The annual report shows that 30 health outcomes in Derry and Strabane were worse than the average for the North, 17 were similar, and six were better.

Inequality gaps between the Derry City & Strabane Local Government District average and its 20 per cent most deprived areas widened most notably for male life expectancy, drug-related mortality and circulatory admissions for people aged under 75.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gap narrowed most notably for lung cancer mortality, self-harm admissions, alcohol-related admissions and dental fillings.

The new report’s authors noted: “"Changes in the inequality gaps varied across LGDs with 13 indicators widening in Derry City & Strabane, whilst 14 indicators narrowed in Causeway Coast & Glens.”