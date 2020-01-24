Drugs deaths : ‘We need to crack down on these peddlers of death and misery’

Drugs don’t discriminate, they don’t care who you are, they don’t care about your family, your dreams or your future- the same can be said for those who deal drugs on our streets.

We need to crack down on these peddlers of death and misery- the introduction of stricter sentences would be a start. These are not kingpins of society, they are vultures who prey on people’s pain and addiction. There need to be proper deterrents in place, to clamp down on suppliers and the ease of accessibility (especially on social media) and then we need to begin tackling societal issues behind the rise in drug-use in the first place.

Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan.

The community itself also has a role to play, to ensure effective community policing. I would urge people who have any information, to speak to someone - not necessarily the PSNI but someone you feel comfortable confiding in. Whether that’s an elected representative or leaders within your community. We all have a part to play.

Too many lives are being lost in our communities as a result of the misuse of drugs and alcohol; which when combined is a lethal cocktail. We need to call this what it is- a public health emergency. It is important to note, that in many cases this misuse concerns prescription medication and not always illicit drugs. There is a misconception that prescription medication does not come with the same risks. We must educate our children, step-up public information campaigns and open a dialogue around the very real dangers of drug misuse in our communities.

FUTURES STOLEN

In this city, coroners and judges are using their positions to decry our politicians for failing to address the drug epidemic on our doorstep. And rightly so, they have witnessed first-hand that lack of action. For over three years, those with the power to tackle this head-on, stood idly by while the levels of addiction spiralled and drugs flooded our towns and cities. Lives have been wasted, futures stolen and families devastated.

When we live in a community where addiction and subsequently drug related deaths are on the increase, we need to take stock of where we’re at and the litany of failures which has forced people to turn to drugs in an attempt to mask underlying issues- whether it’s poverty, ill mental health or lack of opportunities. We as a society can’t continue down this track.

David Lloyd George once said “You can’t cross a chasm in two small jumps,” and that is applicable here.

Tackling the drug epidemic requires a multi-agency approach; this is a protracted and growing issue within our communities yet critical support services are just not there.

FOUR-FOLD INCREASE

In ten years we have seen drug misuse deaths increase fourfold- that is utterly staggering. And although the New Decade, New Approach does make reference to expanding existing addiction services in Derry, it does not go far enough. We urgently require early intervention provisions, easier access to harm reduction support, detox treatment and crisis response which is critical in dealing with the rise in individuals using heroin and poly-drug use. We must also heed calls for a drug facility whereby courts can remand people to receive the relevant treatment and begin the recovery process. Evidently, there exist gaping holes in relation to addiction support provisions, it’s our job as elected representatives to bridge that gap.

Behind every drug-related death are mothers, fathers, sons and daughters. My thoughts and condolences are with those families who have lost loved ones as a result of this crisis; they too are in need of support. We can no longer sit back and allow this to continue.