Durkan blasts ‘postcode lottery’ with 4,417 waiting for occupational therapy appointment

Peter May, Permanent Secretary at DoH, released the figures to SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan, who said long waits were ‘stripping people of dignity’.

As of November 2023, a total of 17,357 patients were awaiting an assessment across the North. A total of 25 per cent of these patients were waiting in the Western Trust.

Mr. Durkan said: “Waiting times are spiralling out of control and it will come as no surprise to people within my own constituency that the Western Trust has the highest number of patients and the longest waits for an OT assessment.

Mark H. Durkan

“Since 2020, the number of people waiting over 13 weeks for an assessment in the Western Trust has increased threefold.”

Mr. May also disclosed that the Western Trust has the lowest number of occupational therapists of any Trust with a total headcount of 188 and whole-time equivalent coverage of 171.2.

The next lowest was in the South Eastern Trust with 227 staff and a WTE equivalent of 204.2.

Mr. Durkan said: “Given those high levels of demand, it is difficult to comprehend why the number of occupational therapists employed by the Western Trust is the lowest of any Trust area and by a significant margin.

"Access to occupational therapy is a basic and crucial right, one that should be readily available for patients. They should not be subject to a postcode lottery.

“Worryingly, my constituents are bearing the brunt of that postcode lottery. I’ve been approached by several people who were advised that they could be waiting up to two years for an assessment.”

The SDLP MLA said more work on the recruitment of staff was needed.

“The failure to get a grip on this crisis, is denying people of their dignity and their wellbeing. The invaluable service provided by occupational therapists empowers lives.

"Focus must be on recruitment of staff to ensure regional imbalances are addressed and adequate resources are in place not only to deliver services to patients but to alleviate pressures facing staff,” he said.