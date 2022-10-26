The addiction service, long campaigned for by local people, including those who lost loved ones to addiction and suicide, was one of the key specific commitments signed up to by the British and Irish governments in the 2020 Deal. Other commitments made by officials at the time included the City of Derry to Dublin air route, the A5, expanded university provision, the City Deal and greater investment in infrastructure and job creation.

Colum Eastwood MP said: "We are over 1,000 days from the 'New Decade, New Approach' deal where the British government committed to funding the Derry Addiction Centre to help combat addiction in the Northwest, however the approach in London and Belfast is nothing new.

"Meanwhile, hundreds of people in the northwest struggle with addiction issues, and our support services are buckling due to chronic underfunding. This can't go on. The British government must give urgent clarity that the funding will be delivered for addiction services in Derry.

SDLP Leader and Derry MP Colum Eastwood.

"I have secured a debate in Parliament focused on discussing the lack of delivery and holding the British government to account. Both the British government and Ministers in Belfast need to step up to help those suffering from addiction in Derry and the Northwest, put their money where their mouths are and provide funding urgently.”