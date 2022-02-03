End of an era as Foyle Bridge Club deals their last hand

The group have decided to donate the remainder of the clubs funds to the Foyle Hospice, who they have been avid supporters of throughout the years.

A spokesperson for Foyle Bridge Club said: “This is a sad day for the members of Foyle Bridge Club as dissolving the club invoked many wonderful memories. Friendships which lasted for many years will continue, but currently Bridge nights are conducted virtually which has been a fantastic help but doesn’t compare with seeing partners and opponents live.

“As most of our members play in other clubs in the city, when the pandemic finally comes to an, end we may find that clubs may amalgamate.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foyle Bridge club members donating the last of their funds to the Foyle Hospice

“Clubs need knowledgeable members to operate successfully and we had a great team of people who looked after us week after week, Ken Mc Clintock, Tournament Director, Cora O’Doherty, Secretary, Pat Coull, Treasurer, Andrina Kelleher, who reinvigorated the club and was instrumental in getting the computer system going with the help of Kevin Hynds and Christine Bell.”

Sheila Duffy, Director of Income Generation and Communications said: “The Covid-19 pandemic continues a devastating effect on fundraising and this effect will ripple for years to come. Groups like the Foyle Bridge Club who have been running for years are now declining as people are unable to meet. We are very grateful that the Club and its members have chosen to donate the existing funds to Foyle Hospice.

“The Covid-19 crisis has put a strain on our health care system, making Foyle Hospice Services more critical than ever, with increased patients’ admissions and referrals for Home Care and Adult, Child and Young Person Bereavement Counselling. We know the need for our vital services will increase over the coming months and with your help we will meet those needs. That is what makes these donations so important. They are the driving force behind Hospice Care and every person who thinks of us and supports us is helping us to serve our community.

“Foyle Hospice would like to wish the members of Foyle Bridge Club all the best in the future and thank them all for their continued support.”