Endometriosis Support Group thank Derry & Strabane Council after support pledged

Derry’s Endometriosis Support Group have thanked Derry City & Strabane District Council for committing to help spread awareness and work towards better treatment and resources for those suffering from the condition.

Derry & Strabane Council last month agreed to write to Health Minister Mike Nesbitt seeking clarification on the Department for Health’s strategy to improve provisions for those suffering with Endometriosis in the Western Trust.

A motion to this effect was tabled by People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin at the recent Full Council meeting, and received the unanimous backing of elected representatives on Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Another element to the motion will see the Council also write to Education Minister Paul Givan asking for clarity on his Department’s strategy to educate all students, including boys, about menstrual health issues.

The group praised People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin, who tabled the motion.

Colr. Harkin’s motion called for the Council to recognise the Endometriosis Support Group (ESG), based in Derry Well Woman Centre, for the “outreach, educational and support work that they are doing with people who are suffering from this disease”.

The Council has also pledged, as called for in the motion. to give its full support to these campaigns and to work with ESG to develop a plan of action for this March’s ‘Endometriosis Awareness Month’.

After fulsome praise for the group was delivered by public representatives across the chamber during the meeting, a spokesperson for the ESG in a statement this week said: “We would like to sincerely thank the Council for putting forward the motion in support of our endometriosis group. Your recognition of the importance of this cause and your proactive efforts to address the needs of those affected by endometriosis is truly appreciated.

“This motion represents a significant step forward, and we are grateful for your commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those in our community. We anticipate the outcomes of your requests from both the health and education ministers, and we look forward to working with our councillors more closely as we progress with the commitments outlined to ensure better support and education for everyone living with this horrible disease.”

The group added: “The endometriosis support group would like to take the opportunity to thank Shaun Harkin People Before Profit, who has encouraged and supported this motion.”