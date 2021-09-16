Ethel and Cecil Craig mark 80th birthday bash with generous £2,600 donation to Altnagelvin Renal Unit

Ethel and Cecil Craig.

Expressing his heartfelt thanks to the staff in the Renal Unit Cecil Craig said: “Approximately five months ago Ethel, my wife of nearly 55 years, was admitted to ward 22 with severe issues concerning her heart and kidneys.

"Shortly afterwards she began Dialysis treatment in the Renal Unit, and this continues three times each week. As I listened to Ethel’s positive stories following her visits to the unit I realised that we must respond in some positive way and I thought about my upcoming 80th Birthday, in August.

"Ethel and I thought this may be an opportunity to raise funds for the Unit and we decided to set up a ‘Just Giving’ page to seek support from family and friends, and so the journey began. The care that Ethel has received from everyone in the Unit has been exceptional and we feel this is a worthy cause and deserving of support.”

The Trust thanked Cecil and Ethel for their 'wonderful donation' to the Renal Patients Comfort Fund and the kind words which its staff very much appreciate.