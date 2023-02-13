The Foyle MLA said: “It’s unacceptable that the north does not carry out HPV cervical screening testing which is an early indicator of an abnormal smear test.

“Women need to know quickly if something is wrong, so that it can be identified, and treatment can begin quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last week we listened to the harrowing experience of ‘Susan’, a woman whose abnormal smear diagnosis was missed on three separate occasions.

Derry MLA Ciara Ferguson.

“We need to update the system now. The Department of Health has said the roll out of this potentially life saving new model of cervical screening is dependent on funding.