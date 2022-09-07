Extern holding Tea and Talk event for suicide prevention
Leading local charity Extern is inviting the public to join them next week for a special Tea and Talk event at its offices in the Waterside.

Wednesday, 7th September 2022


The offices at Spencer House, on Spencer Road, will be open to the public on Monday, September 12, from 11am to 2pm.
The event is aimed at promoting positive mental health in the wake of World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday, September 10. Visitors can meet with staff from the charity’s Community Crisis Intervention Service and find out more about how to manage their mental health, as well as signposting to other services in their area.
For more details on Extern’s range of mental health services, visit www.extern.org