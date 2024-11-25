Family's Camino de Santiago fundraiser for Derry ICU in memory of Kevin

By Brendan McDaid
Published 25th Nov 2024, 11:39 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Western Health and Social Care Trust’s Intensive Care Unit team at Altnagelvin Hospital has gratefully received a donation of £750 from the Leonard family.

The family raised the impressive funds in memory of Kevin Leonard, who sadly passed away in ICU in May of this year.

The money was raised by family and friends who walked a stage of the Camino de Santiago. Kevin's niece Lucy, brother John, sister Michelle and nephew Josh made the presentation to ICU staff.

Related topics:ICUAltnagelvin Hospital

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice