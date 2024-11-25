Family's Camino de Santiago fundraiser for Derry ICU in memory of Kevin

The Western Health and Social Care Trust’s Intensive Care Unit team at Altnagelvin Hospital has gratefully received a donation of £750 from the Leonard family.

The family raised the impressive funds in memory of Kevin Leonard, who sadly passed away in ICU in May of this year.

The money was raised by family and friends who walked a stage of the Camino de Santiago. Kevin's niece Lucy, brother John, sister Michelle and nephew Josh made the presentation to ICU staff.