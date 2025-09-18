'Fantastic' North West BAPS invited to bring deputation before Derry & Strabane Council

Derry City and Strabane District Council will invite North West BAPS to give a deputation to a future Health and Community Committee meeting.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North West BAPS (Breastfeeding and Perinatal Support) is a support, awareness, and advocacy group for breastfeeding in the area, which has some of the lowest breastfeeding rates in the world.

At September’s Committee meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy asked officers to add the group to council’s deputation list and noted that, while council and BAPS hold regular meetings, council support provision was “not really formalised”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s really important the work that they do. They have really established themselves as a very well-respected group working with both council statutory services and community and voluntary services as well.

Members of NW BAPS with their mural in Derry city centre.

“We do a quarterly meeting with them and it’s nearly an update of some of the work that they are doing with statutory services, but as a council we could have more of a formalised role in that.

“Over the summer they held a really successful event in Foyle Arena for Breastfeeding Awareness Week, which was really well-attended and was a really lovely event.

“They’re doing fantastic work, so it would be really good if we could get them in. People could hear the work they’re doing and we could probably promote that. If we can do something to increase the levels of breastfeeding support across the council area I think that’s a really good thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Féin councillor Aisling Hutton, who chaired the meeting, said: “I think that’s a great idea, particularly when we talk about all the Healthy City stuff that we are endeavouring to do through this Committee.”

Andy Balfour

Local Democracy Reporter.