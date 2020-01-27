First snowfall of 2020 arrives in North West

The first significant snow of the new year arrived in the North West in the early hours of this morning.

Bands of snow began drifting across north Inishowen and County Derry shortly before 6am today, making driving conditions difficult on some routes, including the main route between Carndonagh and Quigley’s Point.

More showers may fall as sleet or snow as Monday progresses, particularly on higher ground, while on lower ground this is more likely to fall as rain or sleet, although snow flurries are not being ruled out.

As of this morning, Derry City has escaped the snow fall, but ice may be a problem on some untreated roads and drivers and those out walking this morning are urged to take care.

There is also a risk of thunder and lightning across the region today.

A sharp frost and icy stretches are being predicted for Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures again fall below zero Celsius.

Tuesday will also be cold with more showers, but by Wednesday evening it is expected that temperatures will lift and the picture for the rest of the week looks less wintry.