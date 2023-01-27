It has now been below the baseline epidemic level for a fortnight.

"The GP flu/flu-like illness (FLI) consultation rate during week 3 was 6.4 per 100,000 population. This is lower than week 2 (10.3 per 100,000) but higher than the same period in 2021/22 (1.3 per 100,000).

"Activity remains at baseline activity levels (≤11.3 per 100,000), after increasing above the baseline threshold between weeks 51-1,” the bulletin states.

Flu activity is on the wane.

Rates were highest among the 45-64 year old age group in week 3 at 8.3 per 100,000 population and rates were higher in all age groups when compared to the same period in 2021/22.

There has also been a reduction in the Flu/FLI consultation rate in Primary Care Out-of-Hours (OOH) Centres.

"The Flu/FLI consultation rate in Primary Care OOH Centres was 3.0 per 100,000 population in week 3. This is lower than week 2 (4.9 per 100,000) but similar to the same period in 2021-22 (2.9 per 100,000).

“In week 3 the percentage of calls to an OOH Centre due to flu/FLI was 0.57%. This is lower than the previous week (0.9% in week 2) but similar to the same period in 2021-22 (0.56% in week 2),” according to the latest bulletin.

Rates were highest in those aged 15-44 years in week 3 (5.2 per 100,000 population).

Only one respiratory outbreak was reported over the week bringing to 30 the number of outbreaks this winter so far.

"There was one respiratory outbreak reported to the PHA Health Protection acute response duty room during week 3. This was for an outbreak of Flu A (untyped), reported in a hospital setting.

"To date, in 2022/23, there have been a total of 30 confirmed influenza outbreaks reported (15 in a care home setting, one in a supported living facility and 14 in a hospital) and one RSV outbreak (care home setting),” analysis shows.

The bulletin confirms there was an equal percentage of respiratory related deaths compared to the same week last year.

