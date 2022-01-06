Flu activity in the north very low this winter

According to the PHA bulletin for the Christmas period: "GP flu/FLI consultation rates were 1.2 and 1.1 per 100,000 population in weeks 51 and 52 respectively, which is lower than the same time in 2019- 20 (10.4 per 100,000 in week 52). Activity remains below the baseline threshold for Northern Ireland (<11.3 per 100,000).

"Flu/ FLI consultation rates were highest in 45-64 year olds in week 51 and in 65+ year olds in week 52 (1.8 and 1.4 per 100,000, respectively). Rates are lower in all age groups compared to the same time in 2019-20 (Week 52)."

Out-of-Hours (OOH) flu consultation rates are also far lower than they were prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Flu/FLI consultation rates in Primary Care Out-of-Hours (OOH) Centres were 2.6 per 100,000 population in week 51 and 5.8 per 100,000 in week 52. This is lower than the same time in 2019-20 (14.7 per 100,000 in week 52).

"In weeks 51 and 52 the percentage of calls to an OOH Centre due to flu/FLI was 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively. This is lower than when compared to the same period in 2019-20 (1.9% in week 52).

"Rates were highest in those aged 0-4 years in weeks 51 and 52 (5.4 and 7.2 per 100,000 population, respectively). In comparison to week 52, 2019- 20, consultation rates were lower in all age groups," the bulletin states.

And while a number of strains of flu - including H1N1 (related to the Spanish flu and 2009 swine flu) and H3 (related to the Hong Kong flu of 1968) - are in circulation their prevalence is much, much lower than what would be expected at this time of year.